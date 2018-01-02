1 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10 Arrested in Wake of New Year's Eve Attack On Worshippers

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Police in Kwara arrested 10 people on Monday in connection with an attack on worshippers on New Year's Eve in Ilorin.

It was gathered that some irate youths in Taiwo area of the metropolis, while performing annual youths carnival in the area on the eve of new year eve, clashed with the worshippers during which three persons sustained serious injuries while vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the action of the youths describing it as criminal.

It was gathered that the suspected youths in Taiwo metropolis of Ilorin had gone on rampage to celebrate the carnival despite refusal by the leaders of the area not to go ahead with the carnival.

Witnesses said worshippers at Methodist and other churches in the area, including Muslims faithful under the aegis of Quareeb Muslim Society that had their vigil at one of the Secondary schools at Taiwo area, were seriously attacked by the youths during which three persons were wounded and properties destroyed.

Also, the state police command in a statement issued on yesterday described the incident as unfortunate.

The statement which was signed by the state police command Public Relations, Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi said that, three people sustained serious injuries during the attack while they were receiving medical attention in one of the private hospitals in Ilorin..

Okasanmi stressed that, "It is important to note, that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simply an unlawful act by the disgruntled youths of the area, as both the Christian and Muslim gatherings in the area were attacked".

