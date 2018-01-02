Tanzania: Residents, Leaders Turn Up for 'Keep Zanzibar Clean' Bid

RESIDENTS in both Unguja and Pemba Islands yesterday launched a cleaning exercise to rid Zanzibar of waste and keep the environment tidy ahead of celebrations to mark the 54th anniversary of revolution.

The cleaning exercise, led by President Ali Mohamed Shein on Unguja Island, and Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi in Pemba Island, removed several truckloads of garbage from different parts of Zanzibar. "It's everyone's responsibility to ensure that all areas of Zanzibar remain clean at all times.

We shouldn't live in a filthy environment, yes, we have the means to keep clean!" said Dr Shein yesterday, after taking part in cleaning exercise at Sebleni Elders care centre. He said told journalists that the cleaning exercise conducted in all districts of Zanzibar was aimed at making the Islands clean before the revolution anniversary celebrations to climax on Friday January 12, 2017.

Dr Shein said that traders and members of the public need to be sensitized to keep their surroundings clean to avert disease outbreaks, and "I will be meeting regional administrative leaders on every end of month to evaluate the cleaning."

He said "Keeping our environment clean also remain among the objectives of the 1964 revolution, and the union between Zanzibar and Tanganyika, as Mr Iddi said in Pemba that the cleaning exercise launched on Sunday was a reminder to all people of Zanzibar about the importance of cleanliness to our living.