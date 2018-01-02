Tanzania: Appeals Court Commutes Life to Five Years in Prison

THE Court of Appeal has substituted a life sentence to five years in jail imposed on Nyamhanga Magesa, a resident of Bunda District in Mara Region, after he was convicted of setting on fire three family houses.

Justices Bernard Luanda, Batuel Mmilla and Rehema Mkuye handed out the sentence against Magesa, the appellant, leading to his immediate release from prison because he had since served four years in jail from the time he was convicted by the trial court.

They noted that the life imprisonment sentence imposed on the appellant was illegal because the trial magistrate, who was at a rank below a Senior Resident Magistrate could not impose a sentence of more than five years in jail, according to section 170 (1) (a) of Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

The justices noted that the offence of arson which is contrary to section 319 (a) of the Penal Code under which a person found guilty is liable to imprisonment for life is not a scheduled offence under the Minimum Sentence Act and does not provide for a minimum sentence.

"We hasten to say that where those words are used in any particular provision providing for a punishment, the proper interpretation is that the court has discretion to pass a sentence which may be appropriate in the circumstances of that particular case," they noted.

According to the justices, section 319 (a) of the Penal Code creates a liability for the convicted person to suffer a certain mode of punishment, but does not impose an obligation upon the sentencing court to award the mentioned penalty.

"The trial magistrate, who was a mere Resident Magistrate was duty-bound to observe the dictates of section 170 (1) (a) of the CPA. Since that aspect escaped the mind of the first appellate court (High Court), the Court (of Appeal) has an unreserved duty to intervene," they said.

As regard to the conviction of the offence, the justices said that having traversed all the circumstances surrounded the matter, they were satisfied that the crime was executed by none other but the appellant. They said that there was nothing on record to suggest that the torching of those houses was accidental or that could be the appellant was at the time mentally sick.

The justices said that the evidence clearly shows that the appellant burnt those houses willfully. "In the circumstances, we find that the courts below justifiably found and held that the atrocious crime was willfully committed by the appellant. Consequently, his appeal on conviction lacks merit and we dismiss it," they declared.