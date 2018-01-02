Kenya: Biggest and Best Gigs of the Year 2017

2017 was the year Kenya had a heavy political cloud hanging above. But despite all that, fun lovers were kept entertained as several big artistes come to perform in town.

The bi-monthly Koroga Festival brought big acts such as D'banj, Diamond Platnumz, Heavy K, Lira, Fally Ipupa just to mention a few.

Other events which filled up venues all over the city included Color Run, Blankets and Wine, Don Moen, Hill Song United and the monthly Godown Gig.

Naija remained huge with various Nigerian artistes coming to perform in various concerts held throughout the year. They included Tekno Miles, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Maleek Berry, Iyanya among others.

Coke Studio brought us Jason Derulo and a mind blowing fusion of new African acts from various countries, with The Kansoul upstaging Tekno Miles with stripper clad dancers on stage.

Local acts were not left behind as they churned out hits after hits, made collaborations with artistes from other African countries, released hit singles which ruled the airwaves and club hits all year long, but most importantly showed that Kenyan music is a force to reckon with.

Here is to better and more events come in the New Year 2018!