2 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Biggest and Best Gigs of the Year 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Nderitu

2017 was the year Kenya had a heavy political cloud hanging above. But despite all that, fun lovers were kept entertained as several big artistes come to perform in town.

The bi-monthly Koroga Festival brought big acts such as D'banj, Diamond Platnumz, Heavy K, Lira, Fally Ipupa just to mention a few.

Other events which filled up venues all over the city included Color Run, Blankets and Wine, Don Moen, Hill Song United and the monthly Godown Gig.

Naija remained huge with various Nigerian artistes coming to perform in various concerts held throughout the year. They included Tekno Miles, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Maleek Berry, Iyanya among others.

Coke Studio brought us Jason Derulo and a mind blowing fusion of new African acts from various countries, with The Kansoul upstaging Tekno Miles with stripper clad dancers on stage.

Local acts were not left behind as they churned out hits after hits, made collaborations with artistes from other African countries, released hit singles which ruled the airwaves and club hits all year long, but most importantly showed that Kenyan music is a force to reckon with.

Here is to better and more events come in the New Year 2018!

Kenya

Concerns Over U.S. Firm's Kenya Condom Plant Plan

A U.S. financial platform has raised concern over a listed condom maker's Sh502 million Kenyan investment saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.