2 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Follow Mikel's Example, Leave Leicester, Okoronkwo Tells Musa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo has told Ahmed Musa to follow in John Obi Mikel's example and leave Leicester City to get regular football chance.

Musa has been frozen out in Leicester and against the back drop of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Okoronkwo who ended his career in Russia, urged the Super Eagles winger to change club.

"Take John Obi Mikel for example. He correctly did that, he left Chelsea for China. It's better to play there than to sit on the bench."

Okoronkwo added : "I want to visit at least two matches out of three (at the World Cup). I hope that they will call me, as it was in the recent game in Krasnodar. By the way, I talked with the guys and, in particular, with Ahmed Musa .

"I tried to convince him that returning to Russia would be the right step. In Leicester he sits on the bench, completely lost the game tone.

"Before the World Cup, he needs a team that he knows well, and after the tournament you will be able to think about other options. Especially CSKA Moscow, they need a central striker now."

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rostov defender hung up his boots four years ago but remained in Russia because he's married to a Russian lady

Nigeria

Buhari's Ministers' Scorecard After Two Years

November 2017 marked two years that most of the ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet assumed office. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.