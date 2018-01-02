Nigeria: Governor's Wife, Rotarians Donate Gifts to First Babies of the Year

Wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, yesterday underscored the importance of routine immunization and post-natal care for the survival and growth of newborns, saying it was important for nursing mothers to pay greater attention to the health of their children.

She also advised expectant mothers in the state to justify government's huge investment in maternal and infant health care by staying away from quacks and patronizing government's health care facilities.

Speaking while presenting gifts to first babies of the year at three General Hospitals in the state, Mrs. Ambode said just like the new year, the birth of a new baby brings hope, and such was why adequate care must be accorded newborns.

According to her, "the arrival of a newborn generally symbolizes passing the baton to the next generation. In our culture as in many others, a new baby is a messenger of hope, indicating good fortune for the family and society."

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, said the event was symbolic being the first activity of government in the year and also exemplifying the priority given to healthcare delivery in the state.

Idris urged the people to embrace healthy lifestyle, refrain from excessive alcohol, smoking and ensure their environment is clean.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts at putting smiles on the faces of mothers, Rotary Club of Lagos Central, (District 9110) yesterday donated insecticide treated nets, baby gifts items and cash to mothers of the first babies of the year at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital. The club also gave awards to outstanding hospital staff members.

President of the club, Rotn. Dipo Okunubi, noted that the essence of organizing the programme was to felicitate with the mothers. According to him, for the past 35 years, the club has been carrying out the gesture annually. He added that the members of staff were awarded in order to appreciate their relentless effort at the hospital and also motivate them to put in their best in saving lives at all times.

The women that received the gifts items are: Mrs. Basirat Ikudaisi, Mrs. Nakeme Sanyaolu and Mrs. Comfort Hounlemesi while the members of staff that were honoured are: Dr. Michael Grace, (Junior Staff Category) and Mrs. Aderemi Olufunmilola Seale (Senior Staff Category).