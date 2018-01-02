Nigeria: Police Rule Out Religious Undertone, Arrest 10 in Attack On Kwara Worshippers

Ilorin — Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the new year eve attack on worshippers along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Ilorin.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba, the governor described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to Kwara State. Ahmed called on security agencies to commence immediate probe and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him: "Peace is sine qua non to the development of any society and government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching the peace, unity and tranquility of the state".

The governor called on the people to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for the sustenance of growth and economic development in the state.

Ahmed also appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their excesses.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has dismissed any religious colouration to the attack.

According to its spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the incident emanated from fireworks orchestrated by suspected youths in the area who were allegedly stopped from staging their yearly Yuletide carnival for security reasons. He noted that 10 suspects had been apprehended in relation to the incident.

Promising diligent prosecution, the force's image maker said: "The command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State, of its capacity to deal decisively with any body arrested, for being a part of the breakdown of law and order that was witnessed in Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, by hoodlums early this morning (yesterday), in spite of the peace and harmony being enjoyed in the state before, during the Yuletide and even now.

"At about 02:00 a.m., some youths, that were prevented from carrying out what was termed new year carnival by the community leaders of the area for fear of the process turning into a security threat owing to previous years experiences, resorted into throwing bangers indiscriminately at all gatherings in the vicinity, including religious gatherings celebrating the new year cross -over services.

"Three persons were injured in the resultant stampede, both the Catholic, Methodist and other churches in the area, including a Muslim group called Quareeb team holding their programme in an adjoining school, were attacked as well as some vehicles belonging to both worshippers damaged.

"It is important to note that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simply an unlawful act by the disgruntled youths of the area, as both the Christian and Muslim gatherings in the area were attacked.

"Ten suspects have been arrested, the injured already taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment. Investigation into the matter has commenced."