Nigeria: Fayose Pleads With Ekiti Residents to Allow Him Choose Successor

Ado-Ekiti — Governor Ayodele Fayose has pleaded with the people of Ekiti State to allow him pick his successor as done in Lagos to achieve continuity in governance and political stability.

"We have lots of lessons to learn from Lagos State which has put its economic endowment in the hands of competent and stable managers over time, using the same political platform," he said.

Fayose who made the demand in his last New Year message to the people as governor, said: "It is certain that continuity has the capacity to secure for us landmark and sustainable development. I urge you all to support me and my Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to transit and produce the next leadership for this state. Economic and social development are veritable outcomes of very sound, consistent and stable political superstructure."

The governor who scored himself high in the areas of infrastructural and human capital development said he had opened up the horizon of Ekiti State from a rustic countryside to an emerging urban centre through provision of good roads, public buildings and socio economic transformation.

"On the other hand, my government has had a fair share of moments of challenges and travails. I should also thank my adversaries, including my virulent critics for expressing their views and perspectives on my person, my style and on my government.

" I consider this as part of nation building as we cannot have the same views and attitudes on issues of development and progress. I have seen all the attacks, jibes and vituperations as rights of individuals and groups to express themselves as guaranteed by the Nigeria constitution. Consequently, I owe neither grudge nor malice against anyone. "

He expressed gratitude to the people for the confidence reposed in him.

" I am grateful to my good people of Ekiti for giving me the rare opportunity to govern this state for a second term. It has afforded me the opportunity to consolidate on the achievements of the past and correct some erroneous impressions and deliberate mischiefs peddled against me.

"I thank our royal fathers, elder statesmen, community and religious leaders, market women, artisans, Okada riders, members of the transport union who turned out enmasse to vote for me in the election that produced me as governor a second time after eight years of forced exit.

"I thank the public service, members of the organized private sector, the legislative arm of government, members of the state executive council and indeed the judiciary."