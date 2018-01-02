Nigeria: Army Rescues 700 Farmers, Fishermen From Boko Haram Captivity

Abuja — The Nigerian Army says no fewer than 700 farmers and fishermen in the Lake Chad region have regained freedom from Boko Haram terrorists.

It said this followed a successful operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the Northeast.

A statement yesterday by Deputy Director, Public Relations, 8 Division, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said the terrorists used the freed hostages as farm workers.

Antigha noted that their rescue was effected by Operation DEEP PUNCH 2 at Chikun Gudu.

He said: "The follow up operation, which was conducted by the Nigerian Air Force and 38 Task Force Artillery Brigade, 8 Division, Operation Lafiya Dole, was targeted at destroying Boko Haram infrastructure and logistics such as communication centers, fabrication yards, bomb making equipment, vehicles and other means of sustenance.

"The ensuing collapse of their command structure and means of survival have therefore triggered the abandonment of the islands and escape of the abductees to Monguno.

"So far, over 700 former Boko Haram abductees, comprising adult males, females and children, have been received by troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

"Profiling of the displaced persons is ongoing to ensure that no terrorist takes advantage of the situation to sneak into the town.

"Preliminary investigation will focus on finding out where wanted Boko Haram commanders have migrated to." However, it was gathered that two pregnant women among the abductees have given birth in the camps.