Nigeria: Ex-Shooting Stars, Abiola Babes Goalie, Raymond King Dies At 52

Former Nigerian youth international Raymond King is dead.

He died on New Year's Day at the age of 52, getting 2018 off on a sad note.

King died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital just before adequate treatment was about to be given to him, his former teammate Tajudeen Disu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former flamboyant goalkeeper died after a brief illness, according to his ex teammate Disu.

Disu revealed that the late King was receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ijaye a week ago, but his conditions never improved.

"He just passed on 20 minutes ago at the LASUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital)," Disu said.

"He was transferred from the State Hospital, Abeokuta to Ikorodu General Hospital yesterday when his condition was not improving.

"When the news got to the Commissioner for Health in Lagos (Olajide Idris), he directed that he (King) should be taken to LASUTH for better treatment and it was this evening on Monday he got there and LASUTH told us initially they didn't have electricity to commence treatment or fuel to run their generator.

"But when they eventually started to set up their equipment to treat him he was already gasping for air and he passed on," Disu added.

King was a member of the Flying Eagles squad in 1979/80 and he made his name in football playing for the Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

The high point of his career for 3SC was during the team's 1984 campaign for the then CAF African Cup of Champions where the team finished as runners-up to Zamalek of Egypt.

He also featured for the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta with whom he won the 1987 FA Cup title.

He was said to have been living alone in Abeokuta up until the time of his death, although he had four children from two women.

Raymond King, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, worked with the Ogun State Sports Council but had been relieved of his duties long before his death.

Disu had been making great efforts to raise funds for King's treatment before help was offered by Idris. A picture of a severely emaciated King on his hospital bed was circulated on social media in order to raise awareness and funds to get the now late King adequate treatment, but it was to no avail eventually.