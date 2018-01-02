Nigeria: APDA Group to Buhari - Use 2018 to Meet Yearnings of Nigerian Youths

Lagos — The Youth Leadership Forum (YLF) of the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and other political office holders to use the 2018 to meet the yearnings of Nigerian youths.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of APDA YLF, Chief Olusanya Atofarati, the youth group said the need for empowerment and employment was the key yearning of the young persons. "We hope the year awakens our leaders at the helm of affairs of our dear country to provide genuine empowerment, increase job opportunities for the teaming unemployed Nigerian graduates and other employable citizens so that we may have a working Nigeria again," the statement read in part.