Nigeria: Youth Leader Declares Support for Atiku's Presidential Bid

Lagos — A Lagos-based activist and youth leader has, in an open letter to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, declared support for his candidacy in the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Abdulwaheed Usamah, said he shared Abubakar's vision of building an enduring nation anchored on the youths by building their potentials and tapping on the enormous youth population.

The former vice president, a founding member of the APC, recently defected to the PDP and he is believed to be one of the front runners in the race for the PDP ticket.

Usamah, in the letter, said Abubakar's contributions to the economy as vice president between 1999 and 2007 had remained unequalled till date.

The letter read in part: "Special recognition must also go to your esteemed person on the recorded achievement of the internet and other online development achievements including that of reform in the nation's telecommunication industry that led to the birth of GSM.

"Reports reveal that your service as chairman of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) influenced the advent of mobile phones and networks that both old and young Nigerians rely upon as effective means of communication and tools that have also created job opportunities for the teeming youth including myself.

"Besides, your effort on the Nigerian economy during your tenure as chairman of Nigerian Economic Council between 2002 and 2005, also deserves unquestionable commendation - a period which the nation's economy reported to have recorded significant improvement yet unbeaten."