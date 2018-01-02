South Africa: Underworld Figure Modack and Co-Accused Back in Court

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and six others linked to the underworld and Cape Town nightclub security takeover are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen - who is the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - Jacques Cronje; James de Jager; Ashley Fields; Mathys Visser and Carl Lakay, who were arrested earlier in December, face extortion charges.

News24 also previously reported that the seven arrests form part of a broader investigation into underworld activities, including a murder plot.

Modack and his six co-accused previously appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on December 18 under a heavy police presence.

Ahead of the appearances, journalists sitting at the front of the courtroom were also told to move to the public gallery.

A man, linked to the police, used his cellphone to take photographs of some of those in the public gallery, including relatives of the suspects.

Among the police officers present in court was Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town police cluster.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late in 2016 when a new grouping of men, allegedly headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings. It also resulted in several recent arrests.

Modack and his six co-accused are expected to face additional criminal charges.

Source: News24