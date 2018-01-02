Nigeria: Police Arrest 10 Suspects After New Year Attack On Worshippers in Kwara

Iorin — Kwara State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested 10 suspected youths in the state for allegedly participating in the attack on worshippers at Taiwo area of Ilorin, the state capital on New Year eve.

During the attack, according to THISDAY checks, three persons were said to have sustained serious injuries and were said to be responding to medical attention in one of the private hospitals in the town.

Besides, vehicles and other property at the area were said to have been seriously damaged by the irate youths in the area.

Some suspected youths according to sources were said to have gone on rampage despite their refusal by the leaders of Taiwo area of Ilorin for the youths to embark on carnival in the area on the eve night of the new year in the area.

According to eyewitness account who sought anonymity, the Christians worshippers at Methodist and other churches in the area and Muslims faithful under the aegis of Quareeb Muslim Society that had their New Year eve services at one of the secondary schools at Taiwo were seriously attacked by the youths.

However, the state police command in a statement issued yesterday described the incident as an unfortunate one.

The statement which was signed by the state police command Public Relations, Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police command had arrested 10 youths in connection with the attack.

He also confirmed the three people who sustained serious injuries during the attack were receiving medical attention in one of the private hospitals in Ilorin.

Okasanmi stressed: "It is important to note, that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simple an unlawful act by the disgruntled youths of the area, as both the Christian and Muslim gatherings in the area."

He noted further that, the state police command has commenced full investigations into the act adding that, anybody found culpable in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

He therefore admonished the people of the state to continue to embark on their lawful assignment and assured that the police command would continue to be alive to its responsibility in order to ensure full maintenance of law and order.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the attack on worshippers.

Ahmed in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba, described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

The governor who commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination, called on security agencies to immediately launch investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

According to him, "peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquillity of the state."

The governor called on the people of the state to imbibe spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for sustenance of growth and economic development in the state.

Ahmed also called on parents and guidance to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their likely excesses.