Nigeria: Saraki Calls On Nigerians to Join the Fight Against Drug Abuse

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday called on Nigerians across the nation to join the fight against drug abuse.

Reacting to reports that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), is set to inaugurate a 'Codeine Control and Other Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG)', Saraki stated on his personal facebook and twitter pages that it was encouraging to see the PCN taking an active stance against the use and distribution of illegal substances.

He said: "It's great to see PCN taking an active stance against the abuse of codeine and other drugs after the #SenateTacklesDrugAbuse Roundtable. This is a welcome development.

"As the PCN constitutes this group to control the distribution of codeine and other drugs in Nigeria, my colleagues and I in the eighth Senate will continue working to provide the necessary legislative interventions to fight #DrugAbuse across the nation.

"As we begin a new year, I call on other groups to join this fight to curb the widespread abuse of drugs in communities across the country. The more people that we have saying no to drugs -- the more multifaceted Nigeria's approach to fighting #DrugAbuse will be."

Recall that on December 18 and 19, 2017, the Senate convened a Roundtable to discuss the Rising Drug Menace in Nigeria. The Roundtable, which was convened in Kano State, was aimed at finding solutions to the widespread use, abuse and distribution of drugs across the country.