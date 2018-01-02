2 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Family of 'Tortured' Darfuri Student Turn to Sudan's Human Rights Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Relatives and friends of Darfuri student Nasreldin Mukhtar, detained by the Sudanese security apparatus for more than four months, have submitted a memorandum to Sudan's National Human Rights Commission demanding his immediate release or referral to a court.

The memorandum, submitted on Sunday, said that since Mukhtar's detention in front of the gate of the University of the Holy Koran in Omdurman on August 22. The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) have allowed his relatives to visit him twice. The first time was after two months.

Mukhtar's brother told Radio Dabanga after his visit to Mukhtar that he noticed clear marks of torture on his relative. He had lost sight in his left eye and sustained severe injuries in his legs as a result of beatings.

The reason for his detention is unknown. His family called for his immediate release or a fair trial.

They have appealed before, to international organisations including Amnesty International and civil society organisations, to intervene to save him. They have also raised memoranda to the Attorney-General, the Minister of Justice, and the NISS.

Mukhtar is the former head of the Darfur Students Association branch of the University of the Holy Koran. He was detained earlier by the NISS, in 2015, for months, and released when his health deteriorated.

Sudan

Sudanese MPs 'Will Protest 2018 Budget in Parliament'

An alliance of Sudanese Members of Parliament voiced threats to start a sit-in in parliament after a majority of 44 MPs… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.