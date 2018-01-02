Nigeria: NGO Urges Mothers On Exclusive Breastfeeding

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), has called on nursing mothers to do exclusive breastfeeding to their children.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Dr. Eremutha Francis, who made the call in an interview in Kuje, said that exclusive and appropriate breastfeeding of a child was the best way to provide ideal food for healthy growth and development of infants.

He said exclusive breastfeeding reduces infant mortality due to common childhood illnesses such as diarrhea or pneumonia, and helped quicker recovery during illness.

According to him, it also contributes to the health and wellbeing of mothers, adding that it also helps to space children, reduces the risk of ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

"Breast milk is the natural first food for babies, it provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life," he said.

He noted that the start of a woman's pregnancy until her child's second birthday represents a critical window of opportunity for the development of the child.

He said there was need to enlighten women and ensure the increase in exclusive breast feeding rate as well as reduce infant and child morbidity in the country.