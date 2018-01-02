2 January 2018

Nigeria: God Directs Me to Run for the Presidency - Bakare

Photo: The Guardian
Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly is set to lock horns with other politicians for presidential race at God's appointed time.

Bakare, who was a Vice Presidential candidate to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, said he had been directed by God to contest.

He said God has told him not to end his political career as he had earlier contemplated.

Bakare, in 2011 contested as the vice-presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

He said God told him to run for the Presidency.

The Lagos-based cleric spoke in the early hours of Monday during the watch night service at the Latter Rain Assembly in the Ogba area of Lagos.

Contesting the presidential election of one of the 12 things God revealed would happen in 2018, he said.

Bakare explained that God had not told him when the "appointed time" to run for the presidency would be.

"This twelfth one is a difficult one for me. It may draw excitement or condemnation. I have tried my best to keep it (to myself) but the Holy Spirit will not allow me to do so.

"In my study around 4 am on Sunday morning, God told me 'you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the Presidency. I will do it at the appointed time," the pastor added.

Bakare declared that he was unfazed by the daunting task that his aspiration might pose, expressing confidence that once the Lord had spoken, it was left for God to perform it.

"Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it," he stated.

Bakare said that most "political juggernauts" in the country would fall "at the feet of women in 2018".

"In 1998, I told you that I saw your President dying between two women. Did it happen? I'm telling you again: some of these political juggernauts will fall at the feet of women and you will see it happen," he said.

