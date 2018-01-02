Namibia: Geingob Calls for Growth, Advancement in 2018

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to embrace a fresh perspective in 2018 and navigate towards possibilities of growth and advancement.

In his New Year's message issued on Sunday, Geingob said the Namibian people should leave behind the stress, anxiety, regret, disappointment, conflict and setbacks experienced last year.

"Ahead of us lie 12 new chapters and 365 new chances to write a new story - a story of hope, health, success, peace, love and prosperity," he stated.

The Head of State said some people would be making resolutions for the new year, some of which they would see through, while others will be discarded.

"However, there are several resolutions that we as Namibians should commit to. Let each of us resolve to play our part, whether big or small, in building our House," he said.

In so doing, they would make 2018 a year of hope, Geingob said.

He further called for people to resolve to cherish and take pride in the country by keeping Namibia's environment clean this year.

Geingob also called on Namibians to maintain peace and fight poverty and corruption to ensure a year of health, love and shared prosperity.

- Nampa