1 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Calls for Growth, Advancement in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to embrace a fresh perspective in 2018 and navigate towards possibilities of growth and advancement.

In his New Year's message issued on Sunday, Geingob said the Namibian people should leave behind the stress, anxiety, regret, disappointment, conflict and setbacks experienced last year.

"Ahead of us lie 12 new chapters and 365 new chances to write a new story - a story of hope, health, success, peace, love and prosperity," he stated.

The Head of State said some people would be making resolutions for the new year, some of which they would see through, while others will be discarded.

"However, there are several resolutions that we as Namibians should commit to. Let each of us resolve to play our part, whether big or small, in building our House," he said.

In so doing, they would make 2018 a year of hope, Geingob said.

He further called for people to resolve to cherish and take pride in the country by keeping Namibia's environment clean this year.

Geingob also called on Namibians to maintain peace and fight poverty and corruption to ensure a year of health, love and shared prosperity.

- Nampa

Namibia

Ambunda Wins WBC International Super Bantamweight Title

PAULUS Ambunda is the new WBC International Super Bantamweight champion after beating his Tanzanian counterpart Nasibu… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.