1 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Attacker Shot Dead By Joburg Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man who attacked another with a knife, before turning on police, was shot dead by an officer in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Police were driving along the corner of Simmonds and Wolmarans roads when they saw two people fighting. One was stabbing the other with a knife," explained police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

"Police stopped and tried to intervene in their fight. The one who had the knife attacked the police and the police shot at him."

Makhubela said that the attacker died instantly, while the stabbing victim was taken to hospital.

A case of attempted murder and an inquest have been opened.

Meanwhile, in Hillbrow, during New Year's celebrations, two male stab victims were found by police and taken to hospital for further care.

The men were found lying together. They had apparently been walking in the street when they were attacked.

Further investigations are underway.

Also in Hillbrow, the driver of a taxi was injured after he collided with another taxi shortly after midnight. No one else was hurt.

During a raid in a building in Hillbrow, police also found an indoor shack on fire. Together with other community members, they put the fire out.

Makhubela said that compared to previous years, celebrations in Hillbrow could be considered "peaceful".

Source: News24

South Africa

Investigation Launched Into Death of 3-Year-Old At Pastor Mboro's Church

The City of Ekurhuleni has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old and alleged assault of a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.