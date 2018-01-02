2 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Mbatha Surrenders Initiative At Zim Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Chawe

ZAMBIA'S chess Women Candidate Master(WCM) Constance Mbatha lost her seventh round game to Zimbabwe' s Charinda Kudzanayi to slip to second position at Zimbabwe Open 2017 championship.

Mbatha, who prior to this round was in command but remained stuck on 5.5 points with a round remaining.

The loss gave Kudzanayi an advantage with the Zimbabwean only needing a draw to win the section.

The hosts' Linda Shaba jumped into the third position on a tie break to Zambia's WCM Linda Hamoonga, who was occupying the fourth slot with Mushaninga Fungirayiini and Rhoda Masiyazi both of Zimbabwe being ranked fifth and sixth respectively on tie breaker but all on five points.

The other Zambians WCM Phyllis Mwilola and Milika Tembo were placed sixth and 21st with four and three points respectively.

And both Lusaka Province Chess Association and their Copperbelt counterparts successfully selected 10 players each for the second phase of the trials to be hosted in Mansa this month.

In Lusaka, veteran Fide Master Nase Lungu emerged champion after he amassed 5.5 points after seven rounds.

And he was followed by eight others who managed five points each and were only separated by superior tie breakers to each other.

These are Timothy Kabwe, Robson Kameya, FM Douglas Munenga, Candidate Master (CM) Prince Daniel Mulenga, Judah Simulundu, Linus Katebe, Kela Kaulule Siame and Ellis Chanda in that order.

Kondwani Gondwe grabbed the remaining 10th position after managing 4.5points.

In Ndola, Kabwe Lwamfwe was a victor with 7.5 points. That is half a point above Michael Kaoma who settled for the second slot.

Stephen Mukupa and CM Darlington Nyimbili were tied on 6.5 each and sat third and fourth on the qualifiers.

Provincial treasurer Thomas Zulu led other two who did six points in nine rounds.

These are Alick Nyirenda and Mwansa Mambwe.

Brighton Chiumya and Bornface Ngonga settled for the eighth and ninth position with 5.5 points each while Panji Coma managed to sneak in the team when he got the 10th place with five points to closed the door for the province.

The selected players will join national team players in phase two of the trials except nation champions International Master(IM) Andrew Kayonde and Women Fide Master Lorita Mwango on January 12-14.

Zambia

Shoot Corruption, Defence Forces Urged

THE Government has urged the Defence Forces in the country to stamp out any form of corruption that some officers can be… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.