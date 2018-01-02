30 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Court Adjourns Shipping Case Witnesses' Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 15th criminal bench of the Federal High Court has adjourned to hear witnesses for the nine officials of the Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE). The court also received the charges of the two former deputy CEOs, Mesfin Tefera and Sisay Abaferda, on Monday, December 27, 2017.

The Court has set sessions for February 14, 15, 27, 28 and the first of March, to hear the prosecutor's witnesses.

During the hearing conducted earlier this week, over the preliminary objections submitted by the accused, the Court overruled every objection as they did not substantiate the dismissal of a trial. The Court has ordered to amend detaching Mesfin and Sisay's charges.

The nine officials were accused of causing a total damage of 83.7 million Br to the government. The case is part of a high-profile corruption probe that had nabbed over 100 public officials.

Ethiopia

Is Stunting Eradication Uphill Battle?

For many years, developing countries have been suffering from stunting and child malnutrition. For instance, Ethiopia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.