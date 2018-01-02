Ethiopia: Court Adjourns Shipping Case Witnesses' Hearing

The 15th criminal bench of the Federal High Court has adjourned to hear witnesses for the nine officials of the Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE). The court also received the charges of the two former deputy CEOs, Mesfin Tefera and Sisay Abaferda, on Monday, December 27, 2017.

The Court has set sessions for February 14, 15, 27, 28 and the first of March, to hear the prosecutor's witnesses.

During the hearing conducted earlier this week, over the preliminary objections submitted by the accused, the Court overruled every objection as they did not substantiate the dismissal of a trial. The Court has ordered to amend detaching Mesfin and Sisay's charges.

The nine officials were accused of causing a total damage of 83.7 million Br to the government. The case is part of a high-profile corruption probe that had nabbed over 100 public officials.