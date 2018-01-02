Zimbabwe: Self-Styled Prophet Accused of Rape

Johanne Masowe Wechishanu YeNyenyedzi's self-styled prophet Herbert Senda has appeared in court on allegations of raping a woman he was praying for at his shrine at Budiriro 4 paddocks, Harare.

The court heard that Senda advised the woman that her problems could only be solved through the use of his manhood. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to January 11 on $50 bail.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that a 26-year-old woman visited Senda's shrine sometime in August last year at around 2pm and after the prayer session he started caressing her. She allegedly pushed him away and Senda pinned her down.

It is alleged that he started undressing her and she asked why he was doing so. Senda allegedly told her that her problems could only be solved by his manhood. The woman started crying, but Senda threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the sexual assault.

The following day at around 4pm, Senda approached the complainant who was staying at his shrine and apologised for what he had done. The complainant told Senda that she would tell her mother and he threatened to kill her.

He started praying for the complainant and raped her again after the prayers. In a similar case before the same magistrate, a human resources manager at Hunyani Holdings allegedly raped a mentally-challenged woman on Christmas Day. Thembelihle Brian Ncube (47) was remanded in custody and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mr Mutizirwa is alleging that Ncube approached the woman who was sleeping on a verandah outside Southerton shops in the morning. It is alleged that he started having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The court heard that Ncube was seen by people who were nearby and they alerted the police.