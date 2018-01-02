South Africa: House Robbery Suspect Arrested Within Minutes - Walmer

press release

An apt description of suspects provided by a complainant in a house robbery led to the immediate arrest of one of them.

It is alleged that at about 03:00 this morning, two men broke into a house in River Road Walmer while the complainant was sleeping. The 77-year-old woman was awoken by a noise and on checking, she saw two men standing on her patio. The complainant ran to her room but the suspects managed to force open her door. Cash, two iPads, a cell phone and a computer monitor was taken.

A suspect fitting the description provided by the complainant was arrested in 9th Avenue as he was walking on the road. The stolen cell phone was found in his possession. He will appear in court soon on a charge of house robbery.