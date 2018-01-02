Nigeria: Father Mbaka Turns Against Buhari, Warns Against Re-Election Bid

Photo: Premium Times

Rev. FR Ejike Mbaka and President Buhari.

Fiery Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against contesting in the 2019 presidential election.

According to Sun Newspaper, Mr. Mbaka, who gave the warning during his new year message at the Adoration ground in Enugu on Sunday, said the warning came from God.

"As I was waiting on the Lord, I'm asked to advise you, don't come out for second tenure; after this, retire peacefully.

"Come back to yourself or you will cry by the time you will be sent out of office. Those who are encouraging you to come out and run again want to disgrace you shamefully and publicly," Mr. Mbaka, the director of the Adoration Ministries in Enugu, said.

Before the presidential election, Mr. Mbaka had on January 1 2015 asked his followers to reject the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and vote for Mr. Buhari after criticising the Jonathan-led administration for its performance and corruption.

After Mr. Buhari's inauguration, the cleric visited the presidential villa in Abuja where he shook hands and held a meeting with the president.

However, recent statements attributed to the clergyman suggests he is no longer in support of Mr. Buhari's leadership.

On Sunday night, he blamed the president for the problems facing him and the country.

"Mr. President you are the cause of your own problem.

"God gave you an adviser, a wonderful mentor, a visionist, a matriarch, in the person of your wife, Aisha, but you don't want to listen to her. That woman is heartbroken because she knows you are not yourself."

He declared that if Mr. Buhari did not 'sit up,' another person would take his office.

"President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands Buhari, our President, to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity. If he will not change them, he will be changed.

"Mr. President, wake up, sit up. God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. There is no time. Nigerians are dying in your hands. People are not happy with your system.

"Change or you will be changed - God said that Buhari is in trouble. Buhari is hypnotised. Buhari is in a horrible bondage. Buhari's mantra has been cannibalised.

"Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positions the right people and changes the former ones inaugurated by him, the wind of change, that he himself inaugurated, will blow him away shamefully.

"The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully.

"The wind will be irresistible for it will come like a hurricane. Buhari can handle this problem but his office, if he is not careful, another will take.

"Change or you will be changed; after all, you are the one who introduced change as your mantra."

The priest noted that 2017 was one of the most horrible years in Nigeria's history, and demanded that the president change his 'change agenda', which he described as questionable.

Mr. Mbaka also faulted Buhari's anti-corruption campaign.

"His pattern of battling corruption is not just archaic and barbaric; it is a witch-hunt, terribly selective.

"Mr. Buhari, as the President, why should you be picking and choosing those that you and your so-called EFCC man would want to arrest, so that your party becomes a hideout for criminals, so that any person who does not want to be arrested will become an APC person? Is that not corruption in itself?

"It is the same people that go to the APC, they drop their umbrella and pick the broom, but instead of using the broom to sweep away corruption, they are using it to sweep money into their pockets.

"Your change mantra is questionable. You are to change your change or you will be disgraced out of office."