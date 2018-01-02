30 December 2017

Ethiopia: New City Tax Authority Comes to Life

The Addis Abeba main branch office of the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) has been raised to the level of an Authority. The city's new body, which will be called Addis Abeba City Administration Revenues & Customs Authority, will answer to the Mayor of the city.

The measure was officially announced at a ceremony held at the premises of the city's chief administrative building where Moges Balcha, director general of ERCA, and Abate Sitotaw, deputy mayor of Addis Abeba, were present.

Moges, whose Authority is planning to collect 230 billion Br in the current fiscal year, had stressed that one of the bottlenecks for disappointing target tax revenues was the lack of civic responsibilities in paying taxes.

Of the targeted 10 billion Br, only 6.9 million Br was collected in the first quarter of this year from Addis Abeba.

Shisema Gebreselassie, former head of the then Addis Abeba Trade & Industry Development Bureau, will be the head of the new Authority.

