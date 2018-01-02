Uganda/Cameroon: CHAN - Cranes to Play Congo, Cameroon

Kampala — The dugout will come earlier than expected for newly appointed Uganda Cranes coach Desabre Sebastien when he faces Cameroon and Congo Brazaville in friendly encounters in Rabat.

According to Fufa spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, the two trial matches will not only help Desabre get a competitive feel of his new side but will also help the technical team make the final trim of the squad from 25 to 23 players.

"The advance team headed by team manager Joseph Kasana leaves on Tuesday (today) to prepare for the team in Morocco," Ahmed revealed.

The Cranes, set to face Ivory Coast, Namibia and Zambia in Group B of the biannual tourney, are set to meet with President Yoweri Museveni today in Rwakitura.

Sebastien welcomes challenge

"I need to first evaluate my players. I know the Zambian team as well as Ivory Coast.

"They are strong opponents. I am going to check out Namibia and thereafter prepare my team very well," said the Frenchman.

"The ultimate target would be to win the competition, maybe it is possible maybe it's not but we will work very hard to do well in the competition. The players are fresh from Cecafa and I am going to watch the videos. The two friendly games we are going to have before Chan finals will help us to work on the weaknesses and adjust tactics."

Cameroon will help Cranes adjust to the West African physical football they are to encounter against the Ivorians yet Congo will serve Sebastien's side with familiarity of the Zambian and Namibia's possessive game plan.