Zimbabwe: CIO Boss Chirinda Dies in Accident

Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Deputy Director Mr Nickson Chirinda died after his vehicle was involved in a road traffic accident near Chinhoyi on Saturday night. The accident occurred when Mr Chirinda's Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle rammed into a haulage truck and got trapped underneath the truck's trailer. It is understood that the accident happened moments after Mr Chirinda had left Orange Grove Motel for his home. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said it occurred at the 117km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway at around 10pm.

"The accident occurred near Total Service Station when the haulage truck, which was heading towards Chinhoyi suddenly turned in front of oncoming traffic, leading to a collision that killed a senior official from the President's Office. The senior official died on the spot," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said it is disturbing that some motorists were recklessly causing accidents that cost people's lives. "It is really disturbing that some drivers are exhibiting reckless conduct, which is causing fatal road accidents. As ZRP, our messages have been very clear that drivers should observe road rules and regulations.

"Some of these drivers are taking our messages for granted," he said. Mourners are gathered at number 30 Angel King Road, Mzari in Chinhoyi. Meanwhile, two people were killed while two others were seriously injured when a Toyota Regius they were travelling in collided with a bus along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway.

The accident occurred yesterday at around 1pm near the Masvingo-Bulawayo turn-off. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling to Mutare while the Toyota Regius was heading towards Beitbridge town. "The small car's driver, whom we suspect was speeding, encroached onto the opposite lane resulting in a collision.

"The driver and one passenger who was sitting in front died instantly while two other occupants were seriously injured," police sources said. The injured were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital. No bus passengers were injured. Matabeleland South Police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele was not immediately available for comment.