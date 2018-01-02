Zimbabwe: Man's Little Finger Chopped Off in Assault

A Kuwadzana man -- whose business address was given in court as Inkomo Barracks -- allegedly attacked three people and chopped off the left little finger of one of them, while seriously injuring the others. Bright Khumbula (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to January 10 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa is alleging that on December 5 at around 11am, Obert Tagarira was moulding bricks at Kuwadzana 1 home industry in Harare.

Khumbula arrived with his accomplices aboard three vehicles, a Toyota Wish and two Fun Cargos. It is alleged that they approached Tagarira and asked him the whereabouts of one Tinashe Nyabadza, who is known as Tafadzwa.

The court heard that Tagarira told him that there was no one by that name. Khumbula allegedly started assaulting Tagarira and his accomplices disembarked from the vehicles armed with machetes, electric shockers, and axes, and joined in the assault.

It is alleged that Tagarira managed to escape and Khumbula took Alex Chibisa, who was at that place and demanded to be shown where Nyabadza was. Khumbula and his accomplices allegedly drove to Rydale Ridge Farm where Nyabadza and Godfrey Chingobva were loading pit sand into a truck.

Khumbula and his accomplices started attacking the pair with machetes, an electric shocker and axes. It is alleged that they dragged the pair into their vehicle and drove towards Bulawayo Road, before dumping them at a railway line near Granary residential area.

The court heard that Nyabadza managed to phone his relatives who came to pick them up. The matter was reported at Kuwadzana police station, while the assaulted were taken to Harare Hospital. Tagarira suffered cuts on his head and face.

Nyabadza lost his left little finger and sustained a deep cut on his head, left elbow, back and right thigh, while Chingobva suffered a deep cut on the forehead and right elbow.