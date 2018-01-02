Zambia: Cricket Union Scouts for K200,000 to Host U-17 Tourney

THE Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) is scouting for K200,000 to host the Regional Under-17 boys tournament in March slated for Ndola on the Copperbelt.

ZCU president Reuben Chama said the under-17 boys tournament will have Mozambique, Botswana, Swaziland and the host Zambia competing for glory.

He said the union has already put in place the organising committee to nspearhead the fundraising activities to successful host the tournament.

"We are hosting the under-17 boys' regional tournament and we have four countries taking part which include Mozambique, Botswana, Swaziland and us Zambia as the host nation. Hosting this tournament will cost ZCU K200,000 which is set for March here in Ndola," Chama said.

Chama said there was need to focus energies towards the development of the sport of cricket in the country.

"This is a Zambian sport and we need to intensify our developmental programmes in schools because the funds we get are meant for these projects. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was happy with works we are doing contrary to false allegations that were alleged," he said.

Chama also said ICC has asked the country to host the eight nation's under-19 girls tournament slated for August.

"ICC has also asked us to draw the budget of hosting the eight nation's tournament after assessing the works we have been doing. They pledged their continued support and we are confident that we shall host the prestigious tournament," Chama said.

Meanwhile, Chama described the just ended 2017 cricket season as success despite false allegations of mismanagement being raised.

He said the 2017 season saw the union host the first-ever inter-provincial girls tournament which was held in Ndola.

"2017 was good for the union, we participated in the eight nations tournament which was held in Botswana and we also had the first ever inter- provincial for girls in Ndola.

Despite all the allegations that were made against the executive, they worked hard to fulfill their duties," Chama said.