Tanzania Logs Economic Success

TANZANIA has been touted to record tremendous economic successes in the coming eight years of the Fifth Phase Government following the accomplishments it has recorded in its first two years in office.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' as he delivered his New Year message yesterday, the leader of the Gilgal Christian International Ministries, Bishop Eliabu Sentoz, said the level of accountability displayed in the country for the last two years indicates a bright future for the country.

According to the bishop, the country's leadership under President John Magufuli has demonstrated true commitment in serving the people leading them to true social and economic prosperity. He urged the government to maintain the spirit.

"I will comment on different aspects mainly socially, politically and economically and in my view all have improved for the last year as the country under our new administration has ensured that the common man has a right to justice and equal respect," he said.

Bishop Sentoz said although there are mixed feelings from different groups in the society, he was of the view that of late the government has improved in putting up stable regulatory powers in all sectors which was good for development.

Citing one of the social achievements, he said the just ended year was peaceful where religions and houses of worship like his were left to conduct their activities without fear or favour. However, he admitted that there were some religious leaders who were radical in some issues advising the state to introduce a special forum for them to express their views more freely.

Avoiding mentioning specific examples, Bishop Sentoz suggested such leaders to be given official platforms to express their civic contributions and opinions suggesting for the introduction of special seats of the religious leaders in the Parliament.

But, he challenged fellow clerics to avoid at any cost mixing leading their churches and playing political games saying doing so was likely to confuse their followers who should also choose between devotion in their religious congregations or practicing politics.

"I think we need to be committed and decide between serving God or getting engaged in politics. We have a problem where we mix these roles. I think we need to be well focused," he said. Economically, he praised the government for moving steadily but surely in implementing major projects citing the construction of Standard Gauge Railways (SGR), construction of transportation infrastructures and many others.

On good morals in the society he called for elders and religious leaders to take close eye to the youths who might lose their direction completely by succumbing to globalisation and their branches. On the side of marriages, he said married couples should revisit their vows and avoid temptations at any cost as evidence shows many marriages are falling apart for lack of true love and commitment.