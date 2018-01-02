East Africa: Godfather East Africa Ready to Run, Draws Four Countries

THE new to-be 'globally' televised reality screen show, 'Godfather East Africa,' runs this year, with in-house participants expected from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Godfather East Africa (GFEA), according to an official statement from the organisers, will be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya and aired on Nation Television (NTV) and Citizen TV in Kenya. We are still waiting to get the list or names of TV stations that will air the programme in Tanzania and Uganda.

The GFEA producers recently held their second meeting in Nairobi to discuss application process, applicant's instructions and the GFEA 2018 house rules. Apparently, auditions have already started and taking place in Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala and Dar es Salaam for all applicants from all the four East African countries.

It was not explained why Godfather Africa decided to snub the other two East African countries; Burundi and South Sudan from the line-up. 'Godfather East Africa,' is essentially a spin off from the once popular 'Big Brother Africa,' reality show.

The Godfather East Africa house will last for a period of 3 months on the TV screens. The winner shall walk away with 2,500,000/- Kenyan Shillings that translate into, 50 million/- Tanzanian Shillings and 85 million/- Ugandan Shillings.

And just like 'Big Brother,' Contestants will have little or no privacy in the GFEA house. The house will extensively be outfitted with video cameras and audio recording devices which will record, broadcast and exhibit their actions and voices at all times twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week in every room of the contestants for the duration of each one of their participation in the show.

Producers furthermore explained, the contestants will be observed at all times by both the producers as well as the general public watching on television, the Internet, mobile devices and any and all other media. Nation TV (NTV) presenter, Douglas Lwanga was recently reported to have scooped a deal to become one of the producers in the Godfather East Africa Reality TV show.