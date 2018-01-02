Tanzania: New Year Volleyball Bonanza Lights Up Bunda

BUNDA team emerged the winners of the New Year Volleyball Bonanza after defeating Magu by three straight in the epic final at Bunda court in Mara Region.

The bonanza drew teams from Mara and Mwanza regions and was staged as among the events to celebrate the New Year, 2018. Other teams that participated in the one-day bonanza were Musoma, Sirari, Magu, Serengeti and Tarime.

After the end of the round robin matches four teams; Bunda, Serengeti, Magu and Musoma advanced to the semi final. The thrilling semi final ended up with Bunda and Magu claiming the top spot. Bunda eventually won the coveted trophy with a convincing 3-0 set victory over Magu who settled at the runner up spot.

The bonanza was officiated by referees from Mara and Mwanza regions. The organisers Bunda District Volleyball Association said they were impressed with the performance of all teams though one team, Bunda emerged the winners. They said the bonanza will be staged annually and more teams will be invited in coming event.