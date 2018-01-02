2 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Year Volleyball Bonanza Lights Up Bunda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbonile Burton

BUNDA team emerged the winners of the New Year Volleyball Bonanza after defeating Magu by three straight in the epic final at Bunda court in Mara Region.

The bonanza drew teams from Mara and Mwanza regions and was staged as among the events to celebrate the New Year, 2018. Other teams that participated in the one-day bonanza were Musoma, Sirari, Magu, Serengeti and Tarime.

After the end of the round robin matches four teams; Bunda, Serengeti, Magu and Musoma advanced to the semi final. The thrilling semi final ended up with Bunda and Magu claiming the top spot. Bunda eventually won the coveted trophy with a convincing 3-0 set victory over Magu who settled at the runner up spot.

The bonanza was officiated by referees from Mara and Mwanza regions. The organisers Bunda District Volleyball Association said they were impressed with the performance of all teams though one team, Bunda emerged the winners. They said the bonanza will be staged annually and more teams will be invited in coming event.

Tanzania

Appeals Court Annuls 'Death-Row' Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has nullified the proceedings and judgment of murder trial of three people -- Shija Ndigila, Kizipe… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.