Tanzania: High Expectations for Traders to Boost Businesses in 2018

CROSS section of Tanzania traders have expressed their hopes and expectations to see their businesses growing in the 2018. Speaking to the 'Daily News' the traders, both petty traders and big traders said 2017 was a bit challenging year and that they expect to see things changing for the better in 2018.

A petty trader at Ubungo, Fredrick Kishato said he expects to see business connections opening up to enable him develop his capital from less than 200,000/- to at least 1m/- "I sell shoes and beach sandals here at Ubungo, in 2017 the business was not good enough but I have set my strategies that will enable me to do better in 2018," he said.

According to Mr Kishato, among the strategies include attending seminars and training on entrepreneurship so that he can learn how to create business network. " I had a conversation with a friend of mine who studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, he told me that there are always entrepreneurship trainings and seminars, which are sometimes offered for free, I hope such training will open my eyes and enable me to network easily," he said.

Abdul Mohamed Mbwina who sells fruits at Buguruni market said petty traders believe the 2018 will be the year of successes. He said the government has started the implementation of various project in Dar es Salaam and other regions and that probably money circulation will increase to boost the economy.

"Personally, I cannot complain, my business is doing well and I expect to get more in this 2018," he said. University of Dodoma lecturer, Dr Paul Loisulie said 2018 is likely to be the year of blessings to traders, farmers and both big and small investors. He said as the fifth government continues to set strategies for establishing, reviving and strengthening industries, it is an opportunity for all Tanzanians including traders to exploit various opportunities.

Recently, deputy minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Ms Stella Manyanya urged Tanzania traders and owners of both small and big industries to come out and promote local products. She said local products will gain popularity and win the market through serious promotion.

"I can see the opportunity here, local producers need to produce quality products and come out of hiding to promote them. Small traders must also sell local produced products, this will boost our local industries and the economy at large," she said as she closed industrial exhibition, which took place recently in Dar es Salaam.