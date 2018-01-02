2 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Carried Out the Attacks in Maiduguri, Gamboru, Damboa, Says Shekau in Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau released a video message on Tuesday claiming a series of attacks in northeast Nigeria during the festive season.

The shadowy leader released his first video message in months amid a surge in violence casting doubt on the Nigerian government's claim that the jihadist group is defeated.

"We are in good health and nothing has happened to us," said Shekau in the 31-minute video message spoken in the Hausa language common across northern Nigeria.

"Nigerian troops, police and those creating mischief against us can't do anything against us, and you will gain nothing," he said.

"We carried out the attacks in Maiduguri, in Gamboru, in Damboa. We carried out all these attacks."

The video then shows footage from a Christmas Day attack on a military checkpoint in Molai village on the outskirts of the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, which the military said was thwarted by troops after one hour of battle.

Boko Haram fighters in torn clothes were shown shooting from the back of battered pickup trucks.

Shekau's message comes during an acceleration of Boko Haram attacks and just days after the jihadists killed 25 people outside Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Islamist insurgency.

In December, Boko Haram attacked convoys of Nigerian soldiers and dispatched suicide bombers into crowded markets in towns across northeast Nigeria.

At least 50 people were killed in November when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque in Adamawa state.

But Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in his New Year address that Boko Haram has been "beaten".

"Isolated attacks still occur, but even the best-policed countries cannot prevent determined criminals from committing terrible acts of terror," said Buhari.

Shekau, a leader known for his lengthy, wild-eyed video messages, took over Boko Haram in 2009 after the death of its founder Muhammad Yusuf.

Boko Haram, whose Islamist insurgency has left at least 20,000 dead in Nigeria since it began in 2009, has long been fractionalised.

In 2016 it suffered a major split, when the so-called Islamic State group recognised Yusuf's son, Abu Mus'ab al-Barnawi, as leader.

Nigeria

Apostle Johnson Suleman Releases 50 Shocking Prophecies for 2018

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has released 50 shocking… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.