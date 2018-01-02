Tanzania: Yanga Admit Mbao Superiority

Young Africans have admitted to have been overpowered by Mbao FC machinery in their devastating 2-0 loss at CCM Kirumba on Sunday. The team's Assistant Coach, Shadrack Nsajigwa said here after the match that their opponents fought bravery, especially in the second half to claim their deserved win.

"They deserved it," admitted Coach Nsajigwa who took charge of Yanga on the day in the absence of Zambian Head Coach George Lwandamina. He added: "We tried to play our usual football in the first half of which we succeeded but things changed drastically in the second half as our opponents came in strongly hence utilised well chances they made by scoring goals."

Further, Nsajigwa who is the former Young Africans and Taifa Stars player said his side will focus on the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar and they are eager to win tournament. In his remarks, Mbao FC Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije saluted his players for producing spirited fight to grab all three points from the champions.

"It was not a simple game at all but we played with determination and caution especially in the second half, luckily, we succeeded to get the winning goals," he said. Mbao have the best home record against Dar es Salaam based teams such as Simba, Azam and Yanga hence ensured that they reap maximum three points from their home soil to climb up the ladders on the table.

It was the biggest win for Mbao who defeated Yanga on the same battlefield last season by a last minute solitary goal in last match of the campaign. At the same time, it was the painful results for Yanga who are eyeing to defend the league title for fourth consecutive season.

With the defeat, Yanga have been pushed to fourth place from third slot on the log after getting 21 points from twelve matches they have played so far. They have won six games, drew three and losing their last one to Mbao on Sunday.

Additionally, the Jangwani based side have scored seventeen goals and conceded seven goals in the process. On the other hand, Mbao who are placed on seventh on the league table have notched 14 points from twelve outings.

They have won three games, drew five and lost two matches. The victory painfully ended Yanga's unbeaten run and, as well further kept the holders far behind the leaders Simba who are flying far ahead with five-point superiority.

Simba still tops the 16-team league on goal difference as they have accumulated 26 points from twelve matches and they are yet to be defeated. The second place occupants, Azam equally enjoy unbeaten run in the league with 26 points from twelve games; hence inferior goals keep them glued on second slot.