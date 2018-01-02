Tanzania: JPM Underlines Peace, Religious Tolerance

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has underscored the role of religious leaders in praying for the country's peace and defending the underprivileged.

The president said he was also aware that the people had a real desire that they all benefit from national resources -- in keeping with the legacy of founding President Julius Nyerere. The Head of State made his observations in his New Year message read by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda at the Uhuru Stadium last Sunday night where the national event to usher in the 2018 took place.

Overall, it turned out to be a religious event organised by leading clerics as a platform for joint prayers for the nation on the New Year's eve - which Dr Magufuli utilised to remind the people of their duty to liberate the country through hard work.

He drew inspiration from the Holy Bible, with a quote, to wit: "... I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happen to them all."

He criticised Tanzanians who spent a lot of time on unnecessary issues, putting it down as failure to recognise that time was a "basic tool" for any achievement. "Some don't know that there are nations that are not rich in re-sources but are developed ... just because they spend their time well," he said.

To drive his point home, he posed poignant questions: "Have you ever heard of minerals coming from the UK ... or people going for tourism there? But they are rich and help Tanzanians. This is because they spent their time well," he insisted.

He stressed that Tanzanians should acknowledge that their country was rich, and that it had since decided to move to an industry- driven economy -- which requires that people work even harder than hitherto.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, also in his New Year message, has urged religious leaders to promote peace and harmony which the country had enjoyed since independence. The premier made the remarks during prayers at Dodoma's Jamhuri Stadium, stressing that religious leaders had a key role to play in maintaining national values.

"The government depends on you (religious leaders) as key partners in promoting public peace and harmony," he said, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Minister in his office responsible for Labour, Youth and Employment, Mr Anthony Mavunde.

The annual event, which brings together Christians from various denominations to pray for the nation, was organised by the Tanzania Fellowship of Churches, Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) and the Anglican Church of Tanzania, among others.

Mr Majaliwa also urged the general public to pray for national leaders so they could execute their responsibilities to bring about national development, pointing out the government was determined to ensure that the country's natural resources benefit the majority of Tanzanians.

He said plans were still underway to establish a state-of-the art and international market at Nzuguni area in Dodoma Region, adding that the project to construct Regional Bus Terminal at the same area will start this year.

Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) Veyula Church Pastor Julius Nassari urged Christians to make use of 2018 for self-evaluation in order to live according to God's word, pointing out the worshipers should make this particular New Year different from the previous one.