2 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Coca-Cola Dishes More Than 350m/ - in Cash Prizes

Tagged:

Related Topics

MORE than 350m/- has been won in cash prizes during the 10-week cocacola campaign, 'the deal is under the crown' for its consumers in Lake Zone regions. Also customers from the Lake Zone regions walked away with 34 motorcycles and 32 TV sets.

"The aim of this campaign was to merely show gratitude to our consumers and that the prizes like the motorcycles have contributed to improve," said Samwel Makenge, Nyanza Bottler's Trade and Marketing Manager.

In an interview with Johanes Faustine, a resident of Bukoba who won a motorcycle through the campaign said he was grateful to the beverage company for giving him the opportunity to change his life through the campaign.

The campaign which involved Mwanza, Shinyanga, Kigoma and other Lake Zone regions was launched in October last year and saw consumers of Coca-Cola brands produced by Nyanza Bottling, win prizes such as motorcycles, Sony LED TV sets, cash prizes, hats, T-shirts and free sodas.

For many consumers, the highlight of this campaign was the motorcycles, as the three wheeled motor vehicle is considered a moneymaking instrument in the community. "I am beyond ecstatic to have won this motorcycle through Coca- Cola's promotion, all I had to do was purchase a soda... with this motorcycle I can make extra money for me and my family back home," he said.

Coca-Cola Brand Manager, Sialouise Shayo said, "We are happy that we were able to give out these prizes to our consumers whom we value immensely, and we are pleased that these prizes brought them such joy. We look forward to having similar campaigns and more exciting things to share with our consumers in the near future,"

Tanzania

Appeals Court Annuls 'Death-Row' Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has nullified the proceedings and judgment of murder trial of three people -- Shija Ndigila, Kizipe… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.