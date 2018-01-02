Tanzania: Coca-Cola Dishes More Than 350m/ - in Cash Prizes

MORE than 350m/- has been won in cash prizes during the 10-week cocacola campaign, 'the deal is under the crown' for its consumers in Lake Zone regions. Also customers from the Lake Zone regions walked away with 34 motorcycles and 32 TV sets.

"The aim of this campaign was to merely show gratitude to our consumers and that the prizes like the motorcycles have contributed to improve," said Samwel Makenge, Nyanza Bottler's Trade and Marketing Manager.

In an interview with Johanes Faustine, a resident of Bukoba who won a motorcycle through the campaign said he was grateful to the beverage company for giving him the opportunity to change his life through the campaign.

The campaign which involved Mwanza, Shinyanga, Kigoma and other Lake Zone regions was launched in October last year and saw consumers of Coca-Cola brands produced by Nyanza Bottling, win prizes such as motorcycles, Sony LED TV sets, cash prizes, hats, T-shirts and free sodas.

For many consumers, the highlight of this campaign was the motorcycles, as the three wheeled motor vehicle is considered a moneymaking instrument in the community. "I am beyond ecstatic to have won this motorcycle through Coca- Cola's promotion, all I had to do was purchase a soda... with this motorcycle I can make extra money for me and my family back home," he said.

Coca-Cola Brand Manager, Sialouise Shayo said, "We are happy that we were able to give out these prizes to our consumers whom we value immensely, and we are pleased that these prizes brought them such joy. We look forward to having similar campaigns and more exciting things to share with our consumers in the near future,"