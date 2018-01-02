2 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TBF Selects 33 for National Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Ben

THE Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has selected a 33- strong national Basketball squad team from the recently held Taifa Cup competition held at the National Indoor Stadium and ABC courts in Dar es Salaam.

The list of players released by TBF, had most of the best players picked from the national level events. The players are Musa Chacha (Mbeya), Johson Chang'a (Iringa), Alinani Andrew (Dar ), Mohamed Muzamily (Zanzibar), Juma Mbele (Zanzibar), Mohamed Yusuph (Songwe), Yassir Shaib (Zanzibar), Baraka Sadick (Songwe), Erick John (Dar), Saudi Ulanga (Mbeya), Stephano Mshana (Dar) and Charles Dismas (Shinyanga). Others are Salim Mchemba (Tabora), Cornelius Mgaza (Songwe), Quareish Sylvester (Singida), Rashid Yakoub (Dar), Christian Jackson (Arusha), Fadhili Chuma (Mbeya), Amin Mkosa (Songwe), Haji Mbegu (Arusha), Amira Saleh (Zanzibar) and Godfrey Swai (Songwe).

The squad also contains Ally Hamza (Arusha), Juma Kissoky (Mbeya), Mwalim Kheri (Mbeya), Jackson Brown (Dar), Omar Omar (Zanzibar ), Murshid Mudricat (Dar), Isaya Aswile (Mbeya), Abdul Kihango (Arusha), Gwalugano John (Iringa), Malaika Ndosi (Songwe) and Bayu Bayu (Arusha).

Taifa Cup, which was the year-ender basketball event attracted 21 teams from 16 regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar. At the end Mbeya emerged overall champions over the second Songwe. Dar es Salaam claimed the third place.

In women category which brought together five teams, Dar es Salaam were champions while Mbeya and Zanzibar Urban West from Zanzibar scooped second and third slots respectively. After the competition, Musa Chacha from Mbeya was voted the most valued player while Murshid Mudricat from Dar es Salaam and Baraka Sadick from Songwe were voted best defender and best scorer of the competition accordingly.

Tanzania

Appeals Court Annuls 'Death-Row' Sentence

THE Court of Appeal has nullified the proceedings and judgment of murder trial of three people -- Shija Ndigila, Kizipe… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.