THE Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has selected a 33- strong national Basketball squad team from the recently held Taifa Cup competition held at the National Indoor Stadium and ABC courts in Dar es Salaam.

The list of players released by TBF, had most of the best players picked from the national level events. The players are Musa Chacha (Mbeya), Johson Chang'a (Iringa), Alinani Andrew (Dar ), Mohamed Muzamily (Zanzibar), Juma Mbele (Zanzibar), Mohamed Yusuph (Songwe), Yassir Shaib (Zanzibar), Baraka Sadick (Songwe), Erick John (Dar), Saudi Ulanga (Mbeya), Stephano Mshana (Dar) and Charles Dismas (Shinyanga). Others are Salim Mchemba (Tabora), Cornelius Mgaza (Songwe), Quareish Sylvester (Singida), Rashid Yakoub (Dar), Christian Jackson (Arusha), Fadhili Chuma (Mbeya), Amin Mkosa (Songwe), Haji Mbegu (Arusha), Amira Saleh (Zanzibar) and Godfrey Swai (Songwe).

The squad also contains Ally Hamza (Arusha), Juma Kissoky (Mbeya), Mwalim Kheri (Mbeya), Jackson Brown (Dar), Omar Omar (Zanzibar ), Murshid Mudricat (Dar), Isaya Aswile (Mbeya), Abdul Kihango (Arusha), Gwalugano John (Iringa), Malaika Ndosi (Songwe) and Bayu Bayu (Arusha).

Taifa Cup, which was the year-ender basketball event attracted 21 teams from 16 regions of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar. At the end Mbeya emerged overall champions over the second Songwe. Dar es Salaam claimed the third place.

In women category which brought together five teams, Dar es Salaam were champions while Mbeya and Zanzibar Urban West from Zanzibar scooped second and third slots respectively. After the competition, Musa Chacha from Mbeya was voted the most valued player while Murshid Mudricat from Dar es Salaam and Baraka Sadick from Songwe were voted best defender and best scorer of the competition accordingly.