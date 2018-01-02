2 January 2018

Malawi: Poets Urged to Recite Through Photography

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — A call has gone to poets in the country to embrace the digital world in the year 2018 by reciting poems through photography.

Demelita Photography Manager, Innocent Ndala made the call on Monday in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) after 'Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo' poetry show held at the Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC).

"We want to urge poets in the country to be able to explain to Malawians and recite their poems through photography as you are aware that a photo is worth a thousand words," said Ndala.

He added, "We have been doing poetry for a number of years. The root of Malawi is coming from poetry as well and we are saying that time has come for the poets to embrace the digital world."

Poet Raphael 'Chala Changa' Sitima hailed Demelita for the new initiative and sponsoring the poetry feast. He also saluted Malawians for supporting the poetry industry.

"We are who we are today because of you. We are able to support our families and pay house rents because of you. Continue giving us support this year," Sitima told hundreds of people gathered at BCC.

Chiwamba Cha Ndakatulo was organized with the aim of welcoming poetry lovers into the year 2018 in style.

Despite starting an hour late, the show attracted thousands of spectators most of whom were the youths.

Veteran Poets such as Hudson Chamasowa who has clocked twenty years in the industry and Joseph Mazeze were among poets who entertained fans.

