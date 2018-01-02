2 January 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Wanderers Strengthens Squad Ahead of CAF Cup

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Football Club has signed in Silver Strikers' Captain, Blessings Tembo and five other players from Azam Tigers Club and Premier Bet Wizards.

Confirming the development, Wanderer's Team Manager, Steven Madeira said the other five players include Dennis Chembezi, Misheck Botomani, Dan Kumwenda, William Thole and Peter Cholopi.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), Madeira described Silver's captain as an experienced player who could help in the Nomads' pursuit to winning more trophies.

"He's not only a goal scorer, he's a player who can easily jell with others, who can give a fine pass and makes good runs," Madeira sounded lyrical.

"He has a good eye at the goal and had an outstanding season last year," he added.

Commenting on Dan Kumwenda's contribution to the Wanderers family, Madeira further said: "He is at the prime age. He is a much focused player who can juggle play the ball as well. We have identified a great player in preparation for the future."

Meanwhile, the Nomads are expected to resume training on January 09 in readiness for the Confederation of African Football Cup game against AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo in February.

Last season, Wanderers also engaged the services of vastly experienced former national and international football team striker, Esau Kanyenda and Lucky Malata from Silver Strikers.

They won the TNM Super League championship but missed out on the Carlsberg Cup, FISD Cup and Airtel Top 8.

