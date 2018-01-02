South Africa: John Ledwaba's Passing a Loss for the Industry

President Jacob Zuma has extended condolences to the family and friends of the award-winning South African actor, playwright, director and theatre producer, John Ledwaba.

In a statement from the Presidency, the President said the theatre industry has suffered a great loss after the sad passing of Ledwaba.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the whole theatre industry. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma said on Friday.

Ledwaba's writing credits include Lona Basadi, Street Sisters, Black Dog - Injemyama, Township Boy and Jozi Jozi Guide. As a performer he has graced stages in England, Sweden, Germany and Ireland to name but a few.

He was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995.