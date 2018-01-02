South Africa: India Reapeat - Conditions Don't Matter

India were continuing their preparations for the first Test against the Proteas in Cape Town with a practice out in the middle at Newlands on Tuesday.

The wicket that will be used for Friday's first Test looks very green at this stage, but with a week of expected sunshine still to come that could change by the first morning of the Test.

With India having recorded just two Test wins from 17 attempts in South Africa since 1992, the evidence clearly suggests that their batsmen have struggled with the pace, bounce and movement that historically accompanies South African surfaces.

But, according to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara , the nature of the wicket this time around is not a concern for the tourists.

"We are not bothered about the type of pitch that they prepare," the 29-year-old opener said from Newlands.

"We'll just try and focus on our own processes. We have a clear gameplan whether it is a flat wicket or if there is some grass on it ... we are prepared.

"We would just like to stay focused on the things that we want to achieve as a team."

Pujara added that it didn't matter which side the Proteas put out on Friday and whether or not it included speed ace Dale Steyn.

Instead, he says, India are more excited about their own fast bowling stocks ahead of this tour.

"It's up to South Africa what they want to do," he said.

"It doesn't matter who plays for them, we should be well prepared.

"As a unit, out fast bowling is much better this time. We have all the fast bowlers and they are quick so we have that advantage this time."

India are the No ranked side in Test cricket going into this series and they will hold onto that position regardless of what happens over the next three matches.

Source: Sport24