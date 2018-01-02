2 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Young Stars Defend Kavulamungu Title

By Julius Phiri

David Kaunda Stadium — Young Stars 2 - Dobadoba 1

CHIPATA Young stars Football Club yesterday defended the Kavulamungu Group of Companies tournament after beating Dobadoba FC of Sinda 2-1 at an exciting game played at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata.

Leonard Nyangu scored a brace to see his team become champions for the second time on the trot in the Kavulamungu sponsored tournament.

Jonathan Daka scored the only goal for Dobadoba FC as they tried to find their way back into the final that was watched by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and was well attended by soccer fans.

Young Stars FC walked home with K10,000, set of jersey, medals and a trophy whilst Dobadoba FC got K4,000, set of jersey and medals.

The third prize went to Chipata's Golden Celtic FC who got K2,000 after beating Correctional FC 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the deadlock at the end of regulation time in the third and fourth playoffs.

Correctional for their troubles went home with a set of jerseys for the fourth slot.

Dobadoba FC coach Alex Nawa who walked home with K500 for best coach of the tournament said he was happy that his team managed to the finals of this prestigious tournament that had attracted 20 teams from Eastern Province.

He said he was happy that his team has made a lot of progress during the tournament.

"We have never participated in the Kavulamungu tournament and we are happy that we manage to beat other teams during the tournament," he said.

Young Stars owner Chibisa Banda hailed the players for excellence performance during the tournament by retaining the trophy which is an annual fixture during the festival season in Eastern Province.

