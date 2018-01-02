2 January 2018

South Africa: Centurion Man Seriously Injured in Axe Attack

A 33-year-old man has been left seriously injured after being attacked with an axe outside his house at the Olievenhoutbosch informal settlement in Centurion, ER24 paramedics said on Tuesday.

"It is understood that the man had been attacked outside his home late... [Monday] night. The man managed to crawl into his home," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The injured man was then only discovered this morning, after which paramedics were called to the scene.

The victim of the axe attack was in a serious condition, having sustained numerous injuries, said Meiring.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further treatment."

An investigation into the incident is underway.

