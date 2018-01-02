2 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Telecom Firm Makes Multimillionaires in 2018

THROUGH its Tigo Pesa money transfer service, has turned three Tanzanians into new multi-millionaires on the eve of the New Year. 'I have suddenly become a millionaire!' exclaimed Lugano Thomas Mlini, a driver by profession and resident of Mbezi Makonde area of Dar es Salaam after winning 15m/- from Tigo.

"My dreams for starting a business have suddenly become a true, "said Kulthum Salim Ally, a farmer from Tunduru in Ruvuma Region who won 10m/- in the final draw held at the Tigo offices in Dar es Salaam.

On her part Mariam Joseph Maligisa, a farmer from Nagangu in Lindi Region who won 5m/- said, "I went to bed a pauper but have woken up a millionaire," Announcing the winners of the 'Transact and Win with Tigo Pesa' promotion at the stroke of midnight leading to the New Year 2018, Tigo's Manager for High Value Clients, Mary Rutta said, Tigo pesa was more than a payment solution.

"Today we have empowered our customers through Tigo pesa. I believe we have turned a lot of dreams turn to reality throughout the festive season and into the New Year," she said. She said Tigo has handed out 120m/- in prizes to 153 people from different parts of the country in the month-long promotion.

"We are also proud of our contribution in driving the financial inclusion agenda, through Tigo Pesa. This gives a huge financial boost to the individuals themselves, communities and to the country's economy,' she said.

