30 December 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Coffee Export Keeps Momentum

Within the first five months of the current fiscal year, the amount of revenue that was obtained from the export of almost 92,000tns of coffee beans has reached over 334 million dollars.

The exported amount is larger than that of the same period last year and has improved by about 17,000tns.

Similarly, the country earned over six million dollars from the export of close to 6,000tns of tea and spices. From these three commodities, the government targets to earn over a billion dollars.

Coffee has consistently been the best performer when it comes to exports in Ethiopia. The past fiscal year was an especially successful one, where total earnings reached their highest point in two decades with 882.4 million dollars.

The top three export markets for it have been Germany, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

