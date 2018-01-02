2 January 2018

South Africa: Gauteng Storm Victims Still Need Help

Victims of recent storms in Gauteng are still in need of assistance, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday.

"The destruction... has been extensive, affecting hundreds of homes spread out in a vast area. The houses include formal and informal dwellings, with destruction of infrastructure, furniture, equipment, clothing, food and, in some cases, vehicles, " the organisation said in a statement.

Even though Gift of the Givers was closed for the holidays, officials decided to rather come into work on Tuesday and prepare aid packages.

"Our vehicles are being loaded with tents, food parcels, blankets, clothing, mattresses, diapers, sanitary pads, detergent packs, bottled water, stationery, sweet packs and building material."

Any companies or private individuals are urged to assist with contributions and contact Gift of the Givers.

Heavy storms across the province on Saturday left two dead and caused severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

The City of Johannesburg has announced interim plans to deal with the destruction.

Source: News24

