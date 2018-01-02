South Africa: Court Hears Identities of 'High-Ranking' Cops Allegedly Working With Underworld Figure Modack

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack was recorded saying he works with high-ranking police officials and is effectively protected by two of the Western Cape's top cops.

This emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in Cape Town clubs, testified that there was a recording of Modack in a meeting with Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Russell Christopher, a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC's intelligence structures prior to 1994.

The meeting happened on May 5, 2017.

"Nafiz Modack states he was dealing with high-ranking police officials and, should there ever be a problem, Tiyo and Mbotho can sort it out," Kinnear testified.

He was referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

Testifying about the "influence" which Modack appeared to have, Kinnear also referred to a meeting Modack had at the One and Only hotel with Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri.

News24 witnessed this meeting.

Kinnear testified that on April 21, 2017, several firearms and 202 rounds of ammunition were seized from Modack and others outside a city centre strip club.

Weapons A police captain who had been instrumental in seizing the firearms had then, according to Kinnear, been asked by the police's legal services why the weapons had been confiscated.

He said in May 2017 a police colonel from the legal services department told him there was an urgent High Court application to have the seized weapons returned to the owners.

Kinnear said the colonel had informed him that police would not oppose the application as they did not want to spend the R22 000 it cost.

It later emerged, he said, that this order came from the colonel and had not been an official police order.

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen - who is the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail following their arrests on December 15.

Last Thursday Kinnear testified that club security ructions flared in 2017 following an auction in Parow in March.

He said another controversial businessman, Mark Lifman, had been there and there was an altercation.

Modack has been heading a group of men intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

This takeover has resulted in several violent incidents.

The bail application continues.

