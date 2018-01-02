Ethiopia: Kifiya's Authorisation Over Lehulu Nears Termination

The public-private partnership between Kifiya and the gov't will conclude in August 2018

Kifiya Financial Technology Plc's four-year contract with the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MOCT) edges termination.

Kifiya is the service provider of Lehulu, a one-stop electronic billing system.

Consequently, MOCT has been looking for new partners but failed as no company expressed interest to partner with the government.

"Some companies, including Kifiya, have requested for the extension of the tender," said Abiyot Bayou (PhD), electronic government director at the Ministry.

The public-private partnership (PPP), which enabled Kifiya to handle close to a million transactions a month in 42 outlets, will terminate in August 2018.

Following the conclusion of the partnership, Kifiya, handling transactions worth over a quarter of a billion Birr a month, will be asked to hand over the facilities, where it invested a capital of over 100 million Br, for which the Ministry has not expended a penny.

The Ministry must select its partners that can provide the electronic bill service six months before the contract termination.

"To get more time in case a transfer is required, the awarded company must be known in the next two months," said Abiyot.

The contract of the duo was to lapse a year ago. However, the Ministry extended it for a year based on Kifiya's request, which has not yet recovered its costs from the commission payments it receives, according to source.

It took action after realising that Kifiya was able to handle half of the planned transaction in the contract period, despite the target of both the Ministry and Kifiya to settle 2.1 million transactions monthly.

"Although it was a good learning experience, we have not fully recovered our cost as the partnership period was short," Myriam Said, chief corporate service director of Kifiya, told Fortune. "But, we are still interested in participating in the new bid."

Kifiya, founded by five individuals including Munir Duri, its CEO, seven years ago, has been paid 2.56 Br for every transaction during its partnership with the Ministry.

"We originally planned to add more service in the system, but we did not manage to achieve it," said Abiyot.

Based on their partnership, Kifiya and the Ministry, along with Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), were able to start receiving television ownership fee but were not successful.

Additionally, the efforts of both to expand services across the country were not fruitful.

The duo has planned to open an outlet in Adama and Hawassa, however, could not succeed as the partnership allows centres to be located only in government-owned buildings to minimise overhead costs.

Nonetheless, for the next PPP, precautions will be taken not to repeat failures, according to Abiyot.

"We have a plan to begin service using mobile banking technologies," he said. "Now, the banks are ready to help us provide the service using mobile phones, contrary to what it was during the initiation of the system four years ago".

Dawit Nehemeya, who has 15 years of experience in information technology, believes the new partner should develop an advanced system compared to the existing one.

"As the name 'electronic payment' indicates, people must be able to pay without going to the outlets," he said. "They should also prevent additional process, such as certified payment order (CPO) while settling large bills."

The contract of Kifiya and the Ministry nears conclusion as the country is rushing to have a proclamation to govern PPPs. The bill drafted to oversee PPPs is currently pending at the parliament for an approval.

(Haymanot Ashenafi, Fortune Staff Writer, contributed to this story)